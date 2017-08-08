June Pastel Capture Those Summer Vibes On 'All To Come'

Venezuelan-American Anthony Peña has a real richness to his songwriting.

Travelling around the United States, he's fused indie pop - think Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing - with broader chamber styles, and even some electronics.

It all makes for a bewitching mixture, with incoming album 'Collage' present Anthony at his most daring, most inspired.

Gradually forming the group June Pastel, their work is highly suggestive, deeply atmospheric, and just downright catchy.

New song 'All To Come' is a joy, moving from Orange Juice style riffing through to wild woodwind, distorted effects and more, all pieced together by Anthony's fantastic songwriting.

Anthony Peña explains:

"'All To Come' speaks from a specific point of my life where I was preparing to move from the desert of Salt Lake City, Utah to the metropolis that is Baltimore City. I was moving on my own - independent life was going to be new."

"This song tries to express the worries and wonders that come with contemplating the future. It’s really easy for me to go through hundreds of personal dialogues when facing new obstacles - probably why the song goes through such different feels. Making that transition came with many questions I thought I had to have figured out. But this debut encompasses what I was wondering would happen down the line, and now we’re here. And I’m still wondering what's to come four years from now."

Tune in now.

