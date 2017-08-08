Julien Baker Prepares New Album 'Turn Out The Lights'

Julien Baker is set to release new album 'Turn Out The Lights' on October 27th.

The songwriter was picked up by Matador earlier this year, who gave her enthralling debut album a wider release.

Working from Ardent studios in Memphis, Julien Baker sketched out new material across a series of sessions earlier this year.

Second album 'Turn Out The Light' will be released on October 27th, with new song 'Appointments' online now.

It's a spine-chilling return, with Julien's thoughtful arrangement achieving incredible intensity through the use of only a few instruments.

Tune in now.