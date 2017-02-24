Julia Holter Contributes To New Charity Release

Julia Holter contributes to a new charity single in memory of film maker and musician Travis Peterson.

Julia Holter unites with Ramona Gonzalez (Nite Jewel), Cole M.G.N and Nedelle Torrisi, recording a beautiful version of Depeche Mode's 'Condemnation'.

A deeply moving performance, the interweaving vocals lift the song to another place entirely, a heavenly construction that leaves a real impact.

Out now, proceeds will go to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Los Angeles. Gonzalez, Holter, M.G.N and Torrisi said: “Aside from being an authentic and talented artist and collaborator, Travis was a great friend beloved by many in Los Angeles and around the world. Known for his infectious laugh, sense of mischief, and passion for art, music, and architecture, Travis was simply a pleasure to be around. We hope you will check out a link to some of his work.”

Tune in below.