JuJu's 'And Play A Game' Is Completely Mind-Blowing

JuJu is a sought after name in the international psychedelic underground, with the project's debut album receiving rave plaudits on its release.

Helmed by Sicilian multi-instrumentalist Gioele Valenti, the project matches Neu! type repetition to mind-blowing effects, gently re-organising the co-ordinates for psych-rock in the process.

New album 'Our Mother Was A Plant' continues this lysergic journey, a hypnotic record that matches simple chants to some incredibly intricate moments.

Available to order now - click HERE - we're able to premiere new track 'And Play A Game'.

A lengthy, exotic piece that borders on tribal funk, it seems to exist entirely in a world of its own.

Tune in now.