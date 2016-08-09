Joshua James Gets Rowdy On New Cut 'Bang'

Joshua James earned his spurs in front of some of the capital's most demanding crowds.

A resident at cult night Savage, he is currently holding down a residency in the second room of top Shoreditch spot XOYO.

Tipped by The Black Madonna, his production style echoes his adventurous yet fun-loving sets.

New cut 'Bang' is out now - order LINK - and it's a punchy return, laced with snappy hi-hats and funky breakdown.

A multi-colour return, the sheer vivacious energy of 'Bang' has made it a central part of Joshua James' stellar live sets.

Tune in now.

Joshua James will release the 'Bang' / 'Flux' EP on June 16th.