Josh Homme To Read Bedtime Story On CBeebies

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is set to read a bedtime story on CBeebies.

The band recently returned with new album 'Villains', a superb distillation of rock thrills executed with debauched abandon.

Racing to number one in the charts, frontman Josh Homme is set to receive another accolade - this time from CBeebies.

Yep, the singer is set to join the likes of David Tennant, Tim Peake, Nadiya Hussain, and Warwick Davis by reading a bedtime story on the kid's channel.

Josh is to read Zog - written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Alex Scheffler - and it will be broadcast on Friday (October 6th).

Seemingly the first of three stories to be read by the rock frontman, it will be worth tuning in for.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm.

