Josh Homme Kicked Female Photographer In The Head During Show

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme kicked a female photographer in the head during a live set in California over the weekend.

The band played the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show in Inglewood, California, with Josh Homme's behaviour reportedly erratic throughout.

Deliberately cutting his head during the set, the singer also referred to the crowd as "retards" and shouted "fuck Muse!" as a reference to the English headliners.

At one point in the set Josh Homme kicked photographer Chelsea Lauren, who was then hospitalised due to her injuries.

She wrote on Instagram: "My neck is a sore, my eyebrow bruised and I'm a bit nauseous. The doctor released me early in the morning."

The photographer added: "Assault in any form is not okay, no matter what the reasoning. Alcohol and drugs are no excuse. I was where I was allowed to be, I was not breaking any rules. I was simply trying to do my job."

Watch footage of the incident below.

Josh Homme has released an official statement through the Queens Of The Stone Age social media channels:

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.