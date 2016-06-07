Jorja Smith Shares Super-Stylish 'Teenage Fantasy' Clip

Jorja Smith has shared the super-stylish clip for new cut 'Teenage Fantasy'.

The newcomer is set to soar this year, with Drake inviting the singer to take a star turn at his O2 Arena show.

Pushing ahead on her solitary course, Jorja has shared the black and white video for new cut 'Teenage Fantasy'.

Effortless future-soul with a UK slant, the video was shot in Paris by director Rashid Babiker.

Beautifully honest, Jorja explains: “I was told by my mother, if i look into the future, do i really see this boy, that i think i’ve fallen for?"

Tune in now.