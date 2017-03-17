Jorja Smith Crafts A Playlist For Clash

Vibe, that unexplainable magic that determines the energy of a room.

It can be the difference between a frustrating day at the office, or another incredible 24 hours living the dream. And it’s especially an important consideration when it comes to shooting our cover artists, who need to feel comfortable and ready to expose their inner-being to the lens of a camera.

It won’t come as a shock that music plays a very important part in creating the vibe for our shoots. Who determines what is played on set can vary from subject to photographer, to an intern who just happens to have a fire playlist set up on their iPhone.

Jorja Smith graciously accepted the aux-chord duties at her cover shoot for issue 104, curating a smooth mix of R&B, soul and hip-hop that demonstrates her love of emerging artists and stone cold classics alike. We enjoyed her selections so much, that we asked Jorja to curate a playlist for us on Apple Music so that we can recreate the vibe of her incredible shoot with photographer Nhu Xuan Hua and stylist Rudy Betty wherever we go.

Read our cover story with Jorja Smith HERE , and stream ‘CLASH Selections: Jorja Smith’ exclusively on Apple Music below…

