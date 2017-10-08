Jordan Mackampa Delivers Confessional Hymn 'Give Into The Dark'

This one time here in Britain the temperature actually soared.

As difficult as it is to believe, last summer had a wonderful - if short - heatwave, one that turned the country's mood upside down.

Jordan Mackampa, though, was planning. Writing new material with Turin Brakes' Olly and Gayle, he sketched out new material during heatwave sessions in the pair's kitchen.

Upcoming live EP 'Live From the Grand Cru' arrives early next year, and features a few slivers of music laid out during those kitchen sessions.

New cut 'Give Into The Dark' leads the way. A confessional piece of gospel-tinged songwriting, it's a soothing, engrossing return that delves a little deeper.

Jordan explains: "'Give Into The Dark' is a confession of sorts, but with less religious attachment. I'm saying that the "real world" feels less like a dream come true and more of a nightmare. So by giving into the dark, I escape to a place where I'm at peace, giving me the chance to runaway from the war I'm fighting; even if it's only for a moment or two."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.