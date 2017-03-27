Jono McCleery Covers Beyoncé's 'Halo'

Jono McCleery has shared a deft, introspective cover of Beyoncé's 'Halo'.

The songwriter has just finished work on his new album, with 'Seeds Of A Dandelion' set to emerge later this year.

Interestingly, Jono has decided to re-work classic material by some of his favourite artists, with the final tracklisting including material from Billie Holliday, Scott Walker, up to Atoms Of Peace.

New song 'Halo' is online now, and it's a beautifully composed re-casting of Beyoncé's work.

"This is something I've always wanted to try, but it was important that I felt a really strong connection with the songs,” he explains. “For ‘Halo’ I wanted the song to speak for itself, the intimacy of the lyrics to come through, and for Matthew Kelly's string arrangements to shine. A simple approach that reminds me of how we recorded my first album Darkest Light.”

Tune in now.

'Seeds Of A Dandelion' will be released on January 26th.

Photo Credit: M. Nagel

