Jonathan Wilson Launches New Album 'Rare Birds'

Jonathan Wilson is set to release new album 'Rare Birds' on March 2nd.

It's a stylistic about-turn for the songwriter, so often associated with a modern update on the Lauren Canyon sound.

A self-consciously maximalist affair, Jonathan Wilson also dips his toes into the ambient sphere, with guests including Father John Misty, Lucius, Lana Del Rey, and New Age music legend Laraaji.

New song 'Over The Midnight' is online now, with the songwriter commenting:

“I wanted to write a song about a sacred place for lovers to exist and I named that destination, process, mood or feeling ‘Over The Midnight’. It’s a place where nothing is savage.”

Clara Luzian crafts some 3D animations for the Andrea Nakhla directed visuals - Nakhla comments... “I wanted the visual to mirror the dreamy lyrical landscape of the tune. The stunning 3D animations by Clara Luzian were a perfect match for feel of the song.”

Tune in now.

Catch Jonathan Wilson at the following shows:

March

14 Glasgow Orna Mor

15 Dublin Whelans

16 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

17 Brighton Concorde 2

19 London Omeara

20 London Omeara

