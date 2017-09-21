Jonas Blue Has Remixed Viral Smash 'Bum Bum Tam Tam'

'Bum Bum Tam Tam' is the most unlikely of viral hits.

With its roots in South American club culture, the track has built into a phenomenon, with Island Records bringing together a mighty crew to re-imagine the MC Fioti anthem.

Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don and Juan Magán guest on this new version, a truly global cast that spans hip-hop, dancehall, and all strands of club culture.

Now Jonas Blue has got in on the act. The Grammy-nominated star has re-tooled the track, adding yet another fresh spin on this most dexterous of cuts.

It's a fiery Friday afternoon affair, a cross-genre epic build for massive outdoor stages, huge festival slots, and more.

Everything Jonas Blue touches turns to gold, so just sit back and watch this one fly...

