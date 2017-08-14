Joker Returns With 'Kapsize 021' EP

Bristol producer Joker is set to release new three-track EP 'Kapsize 021' on September 8th.

The new material follows a frenzied period of creativity in the studio, with the beat maker releasing the 'Fantasy' single back in February.

New EP 'Kapsize 021' is a tough three tracker, with opening cut 'Mad Night' already making its way online.

Opening with loose-limbed jazz rhythms, Joker then plunges into a ruffneck system work out, at once harking towards his dubstep/Purple Sound phase while looking intently to future styles.

It's great to have him back - tune in below.

Pre-order 'Kapsize 021' HERE.