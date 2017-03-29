Johny Dar's 'Gigi' Has Been Years In The Making

Johny Dar has a background in visual arts and fashion, a highly creative figure already noted in certain circles for his vivid imagination.

Releasing the two singles 'Be Free' and 'Scars' last year, this multi-disciplinary artist is currently working on new live show Dardelica.

An alien yet accessible sound, it's something this Cincinnati-born artist has been working on for some time.

New single 'Gigi' leads the way, a chic, stylish return that nonetheless lives in a world of its own.

Speaking about ‘Gigi’, Johny Dar comments: "I have been hearing this track in the back of my head for twenty years - it’s finally here! This is the track to start the new generation of music…"

Tune in now.

