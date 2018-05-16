Johnny Gates Shares New Song 'Wish I Knew You'

Johnny Gates has already travelled the world countless times.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, the singer knew that he had to get out if he was to take his music seriously.

A spell supporting Rod Stewart and a breakout performance on talent show The Voice, and he's one step closer to fulfilling his dream.

With a new EP incoming, Johnny Gates has decided to share an upfront preview with fans just before the weekend arrives.

'Wish I Knew You' is dominated by that powerful vocal, a voice eager parts tender and fierce, husky round the edges but ultimately sincere. He explains:

"'Wish I Knew You' was one of the first songs I wrote for the EP. At the time, I was in a situation where I was into a certain girl but wasn’t able to say anything because she was with someone else. I would see the way she looked at him, and I just kind of pictured it being me and knowing the real her."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.