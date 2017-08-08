John Maus Announces New Album 'Screen Memories'

John Maus has announced plans for new album 'Screen Memories'.

Believe it or not, the producer last released a full studio album in 2011 - the mighty full-length 'We Must Become The Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves'.

Domino are planning a full box set for 2018, bringing together much of the out of print segments of the producer's catalogue.

Looking ahead, though, John Maus intends to release new album 'Screen Memories' on October 27th.

New track 'The Combine' is online now, an apocalyptic synth-burner, warning: "It’s going to dust us all to nothing, man. I see the combine coming."

Tune in now.

Catch John Maus live:

October

17 London The Dome

November

23 Manchester The White Hotel

24 Dublin The Grand Social

25 Glasgow CCA (Centre for Contemporary Arts)

