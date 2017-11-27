John Grant Confirms New Creep Show Project

John Grant hooks up with a few friends on new project Creep Show.

The four piece features two producers and two singers, with John Grant and former Cabaret Voltaire frontman Stephen Mallinder sharing the microphone.

Phil Winter and Benge battle the machines, with Creep Show releasing their debut album 'Mr Dynamite' on March 16th through Bella Union.

John Grant comments: “I do like theatre of the absurd and some of it is that, but most of it is just having fun. We did a lot of laughing and just had a blast doing it.”

New track 'Pink Squirrel' is online now, with the woozy analogue synths sitting against an incredibly infectious melody.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Mr Dynamite

2. Modern Parenting

3. Tokyo Metro

4. Endangered Species

5. K Mart Johnny

6. Pink Squirrel

7. Lime Ricky

8. Fall

9. Safe and Sound

