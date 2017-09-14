John Edge Pairs Up With Blackmill On 'Emerald City'

John Edge is a supple, entrancing songwriter.

An artist of real power, his work - primarily acoustic - is perfect for this season of gently falling leaves, and early morning frost.

New single 'Emerald City' is a wonderful, gilded return, with John Edge adding soothing vocals to that skeletal acoustic sequence.

Melodic dubstep pioneer Blackmill guests, and the Watford-born artist takes 'Emerald City' to the next level.

Easy on the ear yet intensely emotional, the release comes equipped with some wonderfully cinematic visuals.

Tune in now.

