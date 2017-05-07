John Coltrane Test Pressing Hits eBay

A rare test pressing of John Coltrane's seminal jazz album 'A Love Supreme' has hit eBay.

The item is potentially one of a kind, a test pressing following sessions for the 1965 release.

One of the most iconic releases in jazz history, 'A Love Supreme' was a spiritual and aesthetic statement from the saxophonist, and ranks as one of his most fully realised artistic accomplishments.

The test pressing is up for sale now, having been picked up “a few years ago at Academy Records in NYC. Someone also pointed out that where it says Coltrane it looks like his signature. I am not real sure about that. He usually signed his full name. No idea who Ken Coltrane is.”

Intriguingly, the record could conceivably have been found in a thrift store. Academy Records revealed that picked up the item from “a guy whose thing is hunting through thrift stores, garage sales. We couldn’t find another copy to know how much to sell it for.”

It's not cheap, though - the buy it now price is $19,999.99.

Get involved HERE.

