John Carpenter Announces 'Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998'

John Carpenter has set out plans for new album 'Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998'.

The album follows last year's 'Lost Themes', and finds the renowned director re-visiting some of his most famous themes.

Using the same band as 'Lost Themes', the new album begins with the theme from no-budget sci-fi flick Dark Star and moves forward through Assault On Precinct 13, Halloween, and more.

John Carpenter has also covered Ennio Morricone's spectacularly bleak theme from The Thing, commenting: “I asked Morricone to please compose something with a very few notes... And brilliantly, he did.”

The director has shared a re-recorded version of the theme from 'In The Mouth of Madness' - the original, Metallica-inspired riff was played by The Kinks' Dave Davies, while this version is performed by the guitarist's son.

Tune in now.

‘Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998’ will be released on October 20th. Tracklisting:

1. In the Mouth of Madness

2. Assault on Precinct 13

3. The Fog

4. Prince of Darkness

5. Santiago (Vampires)

6. Escape From New York

7. Halloween

8. Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)

9. They Live

10. The Thing

11. Starman

12. Dark Star

13. Christine