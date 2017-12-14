Joey Bada$$ Wrote One Of 2017's Biggest Rap Hits

Ghostwriting is one of rap's original sins.
Sure, no one will admit it, but each and every one of your favourite rappers have done it - even Jay-Z.
Joey Bada$$ shared the original version of Post Malone's titanic hit 'Rockstar' a few moments ago, and revealed that he actually ghost-wrote the track.
There's more to come in 2018, seemingly, so get used to seeing Joey Bada$$ material at the top of the charts.
This is facts... I actually co-wrote the song w post :) quietly got my first #1 off that more ghostwriting in 2018 https://t.co/7AEApxT6IJ— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) December 29, 2017
Playing a delicate balancing act, Joey Bada$$ also shared a new Kirk Knight collaboration...
