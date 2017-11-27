Joe Hertz Smashed It In London Last Week

Joe Hertz is a name to look out for.
The rising producer has a singular vision, with recent EP 'night / daze' bring his dense array of influences into sharp focus.
Wonky left field pop music with a slice of soul, the Brixton native sluices together R&B with club electronics.
There's more to it than this, though; the songwriting is wonderfully nuanced, the lyrical touch evident from the start.
Playing a full live show at Bermondsey Social Club in London only a few days ago, Joe Hertz invited a select batch of fans to bask in unique musical stance.
Thankfully a camera crew were on hand to capture a slice of the action - check out footage below, and a short gallery up top.
For tickets to the latest Joe Hertz shows click HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.