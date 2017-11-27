Joe Hertz Smashed It In London Last Week

Joe Hertz is a name to look out for.

The rising producer has a singular vision, with recent EP 'night / daze' bring his dense array of influences into sharp focus.

Wonky left field pop music with a slice of soul, the Brixton native sluices together R&B with club electronics.

There's more to it than this, though; the songwriting is wonderfully nuanced, the lyrical touch evident from the start.

Playing a full live show at Bermondsey Social Club in London only a few days ago, Joe Hertz invited a select batch of fans to bask in unique musical stance.

Thankfully a camera crew were on hand to capture a slice of the action - check out footage below, and a short gallery up top.

For tickets to the latest Joe Hertz shows click HERE.

