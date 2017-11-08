Joe Cardamone's 'New Cross' Offers A Fresh Start

Joe Cardamone is a lone outlaw, a solitary figure existing on the fringes of what is acceptable.

As frontman with the Icarus Line the singer cut a swathe across a moribund music scene, too brutally talented to fail but too intelligent to actually succeed.

Turning solo, Joe Cardamone is able to kick off a fresh chapter in what you could loosely term his career with upcoming single 'New Cross'.

"I don’t care about bands any more," he says. "It just feels fucking retro. It just feels like an antiquated configuration and I understand that people enjoy seeing it, but to me, I’ve never been interested in doing any of this shit unless I feel like I’m fucking peeling the thing forward a little bit, even if I’m not but I need to feel like I am. That’s good enough for me."

"You’re either part of the problem or you’re not, that’s all there is to it. I’m a very hard line individual. That’s why I broke my band up... The world deserves more right now and needs it."

Fusing together rap, R&B, crunching electronics, and a punk-like frenzy, Joe Cardamone's solo material is a puncture wound in 21st century music.

Caustic, defiantly un-commercial and completely arresting, he kicks off this mission with 'New Cross', a blistering, intense return.

Tune in now.

Catch Joe Cardamone at the following shows:

November

27 Bristol Trinity

28 Norwich Waterfront

29 Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

30 Newcastle Boiler Shop

December

1 Liverpool O2 Academy

3 Aberdeen Garage

4 Edinburgh Liquid Room

5 Belfast Mandella Hall

6 Dublin O2 Academy

8 Leeds Church

9 Oxford O2 Academy

10 Southampton Engine Rooms

11 Brighton Concorde 2

12 London KOKO

