Joe Armon-Jones Announces Debut Album 'Starting Today'

London jazz musician Joe Armon-Jones has announced plans for his debut album.

The co-founder of Ezra Collective, Joe Armon-Jones sparred with Maxwell Owin (and guests) on last year's fantastic 'Idiom' project.

Signing to Brownswood, the jazz musician's debut album 'Starting Today' will be released on May 4th.

The title track is an absolute joy, sheer musical inspiration that ripples between afrobeat, hard bop, fusion, and outright soul.

The full record features Nubya Garcia, Moses Boyd, Oscar Jerome, and more, and if the title track is anything to go by this could be one of 2018's crucial jazz releases.

Check out 'Starting Today' below.

Tracklisting:

1. Starting Today ft. Asheber

2. Almost Went Too Far

3. Mollison Dub

4. London’s Face ft. Oscar Jerome

5. Ragify ft. Big Sharer

6. Outro (ForNow)

