joan Continue Their Rise On 'i loved you first'

Arkansas duo joan continue their rise on new single 'i loved you first'.

Clash caught the pair live in London late last year, a precocious show that seemed to underline the duo's raw promise.

Sparkling alt-pop with a literate flavour, joan continue their rise with a rather fetching new single.

'i loved you first' looks back to that first childhood crush, when blossoming feelings are so strong, yet also so undefined.

A dose of sad pop with a billowing, ultra-catchy melody, 'i loved you first' has a bittersweet feel that you can't help but fall for.

“I went through a relationship with this girl, I thought she was the one for me. right when I started falling for her, though, she started feeling really distant," Alan says about the writing of the track. "I still had crazy feelings for her, but it turned out that she had feelings for Brandon the whole time. this one is for you, Brandon.”

Tune in now.

