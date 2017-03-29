Joan Baez Announces First Studio Album In 10 Years

Joan Baez has announced plans for her first studio album in 10 years.

An icon of the post-war folk movement in the United States, Joan Baez is vastly influential both as a songwriter and vocalist.

It's her skills at interpretation which come to the fore on new album 'Whistle Down The Wind', due for release on March 2nd.

The first new Joan Baez album to emerge in a decade, the upcoming LP features material hand-picked from the songbooks of her favourite composers.

New song 'Whistle Down The Wind' is online now, a new look at a song penned by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan.

She explains: “While 2018 will be my last year of formal extended touring, I’m looking forward to being on the road with a beautiful new album about which I am truly proud. I welcome the opportunity to share this new music as well as longtime favourites with my audiences around the world.”

Tune in now.

'Whistle Down The Wind' will be released on March 2nd (pre-order LINK ). Tracklisting:

'Whistle Down The Wind' by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan

'Be of Good Heart' by Josh Ritter

'Another World' by Anohni

'Civil War' by Joe Henry

'The Things That We Are Made Of' by Mary Chapin Carpenter

'The President Sang Amazing Grace' by Zoe Mulford

'Last Leaf' by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan

'Silver Blade' by Josh Ritter

'The Great Correction' by Eliza Gilkyson

'I Wish The Wars Were All Over' by Tim Eriksen

