JMZ Merges Japanese Pop And Late Nights In Flatbush On 'Church Ave'

Armed with a MacBook and hours racked up on YouTube tutorials, 25-year-old Birmingham based JMZ set out on a mission to channel the inspiration he took from Sango, Kaytranada and Just Blaze and come up with his own blend of instrumental hip-hop.

With his debut mixtape ‘Let Me Be Great’ set to drop soon via London label Province, the rising beatsmith is premiering his second single ‘Church Ave’ exclusively with CLASH.

“Initially it was a Japanese pop song that inspired it,” says JMZ. “I can’t remember the name but I ran with it. As it became more complete it reminded me of the time I spent in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Then coincidentally someone sent me a load of voice notes reminiscing about those times in New York and I just thought it would go perfectly.”

Alongside the track, JMZ has put together a mix of the music that influences his sound, from Kanye West to RAYE.

“Sometimes you wanna make something indisputably nice that you know people are gonna wanna play a few times because something about it feels good,” he says of the mix. “That's what I hoped to achieve with this one.”

Tracklist:

Decap - Meditation Break

Metsa - Standing Still

Akil - Self Motivation

Kanye West - Father Stretch My Hands pt1

Dave B - Do Not Disturb

KiD CuDi - Flight At First Sight

Akil - Life

Bia - Fungshway

Cardosu - Flex

A$AP Ferg - Shabba Ranks

Future - March Madness

Drake - KMT

Sango - Respeita

DJ Yung Vamp - Blessings

Erykah Badu - I Been Going Thru It All

Tierra Whack - Child Please

Whereisalex - Be Your Girl

Run The Jewels - Legend Has It

Migos - Kelly Price

Raye - I, U, US (ROM Remix)

Chance - I Shoulda Left You

Lil Uzi & Gucci Mane - Change My Phone

Gucci Mane - Drove U Crazy

- - -

