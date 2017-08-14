Jessie Reyez Links With Daniel Caeser For A New Take On 'Figures'

Soulful Toronto singer Jessie Reyez made waves with her fraught, pared-back anthem ‘Figures’ at the tail end of last year.

Since then she has stretched out, releasing a handful of tracks in the shape of EP ‘Kiddo’ and has enjoying a rapid rise in the process.

On ‘Figures, a Reprise’ she harnesses this creative energy with Daniel Caesar, fellow Toronto resident and R&B and soul producer.

His vocals and beat-heavy production style lend the track a slightly smoother, more relaxed sound but do little to temper the emotional urgency that made the original such a success, as she cries, “I wish I could hurt you back”.

They duetted on a stripped-back rendition of the song at Canada’s Juno Awards last night, where Reyez picked up Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

2018’s certainly shaping up to be busy, and having already toured Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR this year and sold out Omeara in 2017, we can expect to hear a lot more from Jessie over the next 12 months.

Listen below...

Words: Wilf Skinner

