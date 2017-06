Jesse James Solomon has dropped new cut 'Son Of The Ends' - check it out now.

The MC returns to his South London roots on the new track, with his bars talking about life in some of the city's more neglected boroughs.

The slick production comes from Felix Joseph and Red Lee, with Jesse's immaculate flow interweaving with the electronic beats.

'Sons Of The Ends' is online now - check it out below.

Jesse James Solomon is set to play London's Phonox venue on June 19th.