Jesse Hughes Apologises Following Anti-Gun Protester Remarks

Eagles Of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has apologised following offensive remarks about anti-gun protesters.

The singer is an advocate of the right to bear arms in the United States, and made a number of comments after recent marches spurred by a series of school shootings.

Initially calling the protesters "vile abusers of the dead" the remarks were widely condemned and brought ferocious criticism.

Now the frontman has posted a video in Instagram apologising for his comments, explaining: "I was not intending to impugn the youth of America and this beautiful thing they’ve accomplished."

"I truly am sorry. I did not mean to hurt anyone or cause any harm. As someone who’s watched their friends shot in front of their eyes, and seen people killed that they love, I should have handled this a lot more maturely and responsibly, and I did not do that and I messed up. I hope that you’re able to forgive me, but please know that I did not mean to do what it seems like I was doing."

Watch the statement below.

A post shared by Jesse Hughes (@fatherbadass) on Mar 31, 2018 at 2:44pm PDT

