Jeremy Underground's Booking Agent Is Blood-Thirsty

Jeremy Underground's booking agent is fast becoming a social media sensation.
The DJ was booked to play a party in Edinburgh by promoters Abstrakt, keen to grab a big name to top a typically selective line up.
However the hotel originally booked for Jeremy Underground seemingly wasn't up to scratch - he demands five star treatment only, y'see.
The row escalated, eventually leading to Abstrakt pulling the slot. The promotion team lost a packet, so they decided to upload a few of their messages from the agent.
It makes for golden reading - when not promising "I am going to fuck you man" he asserts "I am going to bite you".
Fast becoming a social media sensation, Jeremy Underground then stepped in with a sweet if slightly misguided statement.
A lengthy, rambling, slightly bemused missive, Jeremy Underground's statement veered from his life on the road to previous attempts at backpacking, before ending: "I’m here in Edinburgh and I think I need a good sauna to relax!"
