Jeremy Corbyn Warms Up For The Libertines

In the past few weeks we've grown used to musicians declaring their support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Grime led the way, with BBK don JME sitting down with Corbyn to discuss ways to connect young people with the political process.

The Libertines played Wirral Live this weekend, with the Prenton Park crowd treated to an introduction by Jeremy Corbyn.

No matter your political affiliations it's a remarkable scene, with the Labour leader addressing tens of thousands of young people. Watch some highlights below.

The General Election takes place on June 8th - click HERE to register to vote.

