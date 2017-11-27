Jeremy Corbyn Made A Guest Appearance At The MOBO Awards

Jeremy Corbyn made a guest appearance at last night's (November 29th) MOBO Awards.

The event returned to Leeds, with some of the biggest stars in the UK celebrating an epic year in the underground.

Our very own Grant Brydon was there, and his report will be filed shortly - but we couldn't resist sharing this...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn filmed a video message for the MOBO Awards, praising the impact grime has had on political engagement among young people.

“The MOBOs play a crucial role in the British music industry, showcasing music of black origin,” he said. “It’s more important than ever that we celebrate black excellence and recognise the achievements of black communities.”

“This year grime artists played a huge part in setting the agenda for British music and in the General Election, your contribution helped secure the highest youth turnout in a quarter of a century, showing the positive impact grime has on our society.”

Watch the video below.

