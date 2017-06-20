Jenny Hval Announces New 'The Long Sleep' EP

Jenny Hval is set to release new EP 'The Long Sleep' on May 25th.

The songwriter released sterling full length 'Blood Bitch' back in 2016, but has been incredibly busy since then.

The Norwegian artist will publish a book later this year, with new EP 'The Long Sleep' set to emerge next month.

Out on May 25th, the EP seemingly finds Jenny Hval moving away from conceptual work toward an appreciation of individual composition.

Long-time collaborator Håvard Volden and producer Lasse Marhaug combine on the EP, with lead song 'Spells' online now.

Tune in below.

