Jehst Announces New Album 'Billy Green is Dead'

Jehst has announced plans for new album 'Billy Green is Dead'.

A legendary figure in UK hip-hop, Jehst last released a full album some six years ago.

Marking his return, the rapper has shared details of upcoming full length 'Billy Green is Dead'.

The title echoes a Gil Scott-Heron song, with Jehst sharing the complex, supple, entrancing new cut '44th Floor'.

Produced by Zygote of Strange U, aka The Maghreban, the dense arrangement is the perfect bed for Jehst's complex and always on-point lyricism.

'Billy Green is Dead' will be released on June 16th.

