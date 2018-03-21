J'Danna States Her Case On 'Feel No Pain'

South London newcomer J'Danna has shared powerful new song 'Feel No Pain'.

Barely out of her teens, has spent her life observing what's around her, translating these thoughts and emotions into music.

Soulful, gritty, and completely authentic, her voice lends an air of authority to the material, sketched with tender grace.

She explains: “Music is a great way to document our experiences; those that have past and ones we hope for. It helps us process how we’re feeling, the soundtrack to our trials to triumph, it can teach us, remind us, guide us. Sometimes, it doesn’t make much sense, but it feels good and sits well with us or alternatively it challenges us. It’s healing, it’s empowering. It’s one of few things that can truly unite us.”

New EP 'With Love, From Yesterday' is out now on 37 Adventures, with lead track 'Feel No Pain' making a deep impression.

The arrival of an enthralling, highly individual talent, you can check out 'Feel No Pain' below.

