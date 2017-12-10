J'Danna Drops South London Soul Cut 'All I Need'

J'Danna has lingered in the background for too long.

Recording backing vocals on Julio Bashmore's album, the South London newcomer also recorded a Brownswood basement session.

Now ready to strike, J'Danna has signed to 37 Adventures for enticing debut single 'All I Need'.

Velvet soul with a touch of grit, the song itself is a mature, emotionally involving piece while the vocal is delivered with impeccable confidence.

A fine opening statement, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.