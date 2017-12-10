J'Danna Drops South London Soul Cut 'All I Need'

J'Danna has lingered in the background for too long.
Recording backing vocals on Julio Bashmore's album, the South London newcomer also recorded a Brownswood basement session.
Now ready to strike, J'Danna has signed to 37 Adventures for enticing debut single 'All I Need'.
Velvet soul with a touch of grit, the song itself is a mature, emotionally involving piece while the vocal is delivered with impeccable confidence.
A fine opening statement, you can check it out below.
