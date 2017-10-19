Jazz Cartier Increases The Hype On 'Right Now'

Jazz Cartier has dropped new single 'Right Now' - tune in below.

The Toronto artist broke out during the final weeks of 2017, with his new album 'Fleurever' set to drop any day now.

The Juno award-winning newcomer seems to increase the hype with each fresh step, underlining his precocious ability in the process.

New cut 'Right Now' is online, and it's a stellar return that finds the balance between outrageous club energy and studio control.

It's a balance that continues on 'Fleurever', as he explains: “The driving force of Fleurever is duality—whether it’s battling the balances of love and money, risks and rewards, right and wrong, or living and dying. I shed a lot of old layers in order to grow new wings.”

Tune in now.

