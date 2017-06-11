JAY-Z Shows Support For Meek Mill

JAY-Z has shown support for Meek Mill after the rapper was given a two year prison sentence.

A judge in Philadelphia ruled that the hip-hop star had violated his parole, and handed down a custodial sentence.

The move shocked many in the rap world, with old sparring partner JAY-Z deciding to speak out against the verdict.

In a post on Facebook he wrote: "The sentence handed down by the Judge - against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer -- is unjust and heavy handed. We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career."

