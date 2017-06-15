Jason Nolan Gets Funky On 'Don King'

Jason Nolan ups the energy on funky new cut 'Don King'.

The songwriter's debut EP 'Wonder Years' emerged last year, a release marked by a talent striving towards an individual voice.

Follow up EP 'Late Night City Hawks' is incoming, with Jason Nolan able to share lead cut 'Don King'.

Named in honour of the legendary boxing promoter, it's a slick piece of funk-pop that matches his wistful vocals to some groovy synths.

A flamboyant return - everything from chirruping backing vocals to a flute line are thrown into the mix - it's a sign of Jason's growing creative confidence.

He tells Clash: "'Don King' is about how it feels when things are made deliberately confusing or when there is such a circus around things, that you are encouraged to be either apathetic or cynical. I feel like currently there are groups on all sides trying there up-most to reject a forced narrative, while many are left feeling a bit useless and confused."

Tune in now.