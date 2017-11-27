Jarvis Cocker's 6Music Show To Come To An End

Jarvis Cocker is set to call time on his long-running 6Music show the Sunday Service.

The show launched in 2010, and despite period absences has been one of 6Music's longest running and most loved shows.

With Jarvis' whispered tones and dry wit, it often felt like the perfect way to spend Sunday, with the Pulp frontman rummaging through his record racks.

Sadly, Jarvis is now set to his stint on the station to an end. In a statement, the singer said:

"It's not goodbye, it's just farewell. We wanted to say farewell properly and so we're going to do a run of five extra-special shows throughout December, starting this Sunday. Let's keep warm together."

Ending in December 31st, the slot will be filled by Amy Lame with an entirely new show from January 7th.

Those working on the show were quick to offer warm salutes to the Pulp frontman:

End of an era. Privileged to have been among the small few who've produced Jarvis' @BBC6Music show.



Will always fondly remember JC doing impressions of my South London accent & enjoying scaring me w/ some weird music featuring really spooky whispering...https://t.co/iCtekwOkky — Kellie Redmond (@KellieRedmond) December 3, 2017

Jarvis Cocker's final Sunday Service will air on December 31st.

