Jarvis Cocker Remixes Baxter Dury's New Single

Jarvis Cocker has stepped in to remix Baxter Dury's new single.

Baxter Dury will release new album 'Prince Of Tears' on November 27th, with lead single 'Miami' displaying some of his trademark wordplay.

Jarvis Cocker was impressed, and volunteered to re-work the single. The resulting remix is a shimmering neo-disco groover, an extended workout that matches lush strings and analogue synths to that ever-evolving groove.

Baxter comments: "Jarvis I guess isn’t interested in doing things politely, this is a different song, possibly a better one."

Check it out now.

Tracklisting:

1. Miami

2. Porcelain

3. Mungo

4. Listen

5. Almond Milk

6. Letter Bomb

7. Oi

8. August

9. Wanna

10. Prince of Tears

