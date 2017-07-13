Jarvis Cocker Pops Up In The New Feist Video

Jarvis Cocker makes a surprise guest appearance in the new Feist video 'Century'.

The Canadian singer's new album 'Pleasure' is out now, with highlight 'Century' gaining a lavish dance routine fuelled video.

It's well worth a watch, not least due to dapper man-about-town, Chilly Gonzalez collaborator and occasional 6Music broadcaster Jarvis Cocker popping up towards the end.

The camera soars in across the dancers, allowing Jarvis to make a typically deadpan monologue directly into the camera.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Feist shows click HERE.