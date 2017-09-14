Jarvis Cocker, Kevin Shields To Play Sigur Ros' New Festival

Sigur Ros will be joined by Jarvis Cocker, Kevin Shields and more at their new festival NORÐUR OG NIÐUR.

The band will invite fans to Iceland between Christmas and New Year, with Sigur Ros set to take control of Reykjavik's state of the art Harpa venue over four nights.

NORÐUR OG NIÐUR runs between December 27th - 30th, with initial names on the line up including Jarvis Cocker, My Bloody Valentine guitarist Kevin Shields and more.

Julianna Barwick will perform at the festival, with NORÐUR OG NIÐUR also set to welcome Dan Deacon, Stars Of The Lid and more.

For more information check out the festival's mini-site HERE.

Watch a trailer below.

NORÐUR OG NIÐUR runs between December 27th - 30th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.