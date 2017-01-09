Jarvis Cocker Has Become A Bingo Caller

Jarvis Cocker became a bingo caller at a Belfast social club last night (November 25th).

The Pulp singer was in the Northern Irish city to play the Maple Leaf Club, joining with Steve Mackey for one of their Dancefloor Meditations series.

Performing at David Holmes' night God's Waiting Room, Jarvis Cocker was invited to take part in the bingo game next door - so he happily complied.

Jarvis Cocker is calling bingo at the local con club and I’m beyond the point of remaining calm pic.twitter.com/Pp02uxdgi4 — Laure James (@LaureJames) November 25, 2017

Glad to have spread true (helps as a journalist) and very positive news, given what we usually have to put up with. Here’s a clip. pic.twitter.com/iSem1z9JxK — Laure James (@LaureJames) November 26, 2017

A memorable evening, but of course some fans were devastated to have missed out.

I’ve never seen Jarvis Cocker in Sheffield, now he’s calling bingo about 200 yards from where I used to live in East Belfast https://t.co/KdXuOv7kvP — Chris Holt (@HoltChris) November 26, 2017

