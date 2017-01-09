Jarvis Cocker Has Become A Bingo Caller

Even if it's only for one night...
Robin Murray
News
26 · 11 · 2017
Jarvis Cocker

Robin Murray / / 26 · 11 · 2017
0

Jarvis Cocker became a bingo caller at a Belfast social club last night (November 25th).

The Pulp singer was in the Northern Irish city to play the Maple Leaf Club, joining with Steve Mackey for one of their Dancefloor Meditations series.

Performing at David Holmes' night God's Waiting Room, Jarvis Cocker was invited to take part in the bingo game next door - so he happily complied.

A memorable evening, but of course some fans were devastated to have missed out.

