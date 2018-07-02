Jarle Skavhellen's 'Pilots' EP Has A Timeless Feel

The music of Jarle Skavhellen could slot into any decade, any era.

A truly timeless songwriter, his acoustic style is rooted in the past but firmly looks to the present, sitting out of time, out of place, but thoroughly occupying its own identity.

A full length project is incoming from the Bergen based artist, with the Norwegian talent able to share a new EP ahead of this.

'Pilots' EP contains four tracks, three original songs and one cover, all delivered in a simple, affecting, remarkably unhurried style.

It's beautifully done, with the stripped down arrangements allowing his songwriting to reach full prominence.

Jarle explains: "I had a lot of fun recording these tracks. Producer Tyler Johnson and me had free range in this amazing studio that collects obscure instruments, several of which ended up in the background of the final takes. Lyrically this EP explores personal themes like love and ending friendships. There's also a take on a century old folk tune ('Hang Me, Oh Hang Me') that highlights some of the original inspiration behind the EP."

Out on February 23rd, you can check out 'Pilots' EP below.

