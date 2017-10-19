Jarle Skavhellen Shares Poignant New Song 'Coming Home'

Norway's Jarle Skavhellen tends to tell is like it is.

The songwriter thrives on emotion, on detailing the personal aspects with his music.

New song 'Coming Home' is built around fragrant alt-folk themes - that finger-picked guitar, the slivers of accompaniment - but its rendered all the more beautiful by its context.

“I wrote this when visiting my grandma at the cancer ward,” Jarle told For Folk’s Sake . "She was tired of all the treatments and was missing my grandpa who passed a few years earlier. But she always kept a lovely dark humour and joked, ‘He won’t wait forever, you know.’ So it’s not really a sad song. It’s more about acceptance and letting go."

There's a pensive, Autumnal feel to the songwriting, a mixture of light and shade that makes this Norwegian newcomer very powerful indeed.

Tune in now.

