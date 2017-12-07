Janelle Monáe x Grimes Unite On 'PYNK'

Janelle Monáe and Grimes unite on new song 'PYNK'.

Janelle Monáe is currently prepping new album 'Dirty Computer', and the previews are coming thick and fast.

'PYNK' is particularly special, though, as it pits Janelle against Grimes, and their twin approaches to pop's future are allowed to effortlessly intermingle.

The bubbling synths are sheer Grimes, while the clipped guitar-driven future funk is 100% Janelle Monáe.

The video is pretty damn outlandish, too, and it's supplied with the following note:

“PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and pussy power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere... PYNK is where the future is born....”

Tune in now.

