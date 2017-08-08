Jamila Woods Releases Stunning 'LSD' Video

Jamila Woods has shared the stunning video for 'LSD'.

The Chicago based songwriter, poet, and activist released her 'HEAVN' LP just over 12 months ago, a wonderful record that justifiably earned huge acclaim.

Jagjaguwar have stepped in to give the album a wider release, including its first ever physical pressing.

Album highlight 'LSD' is a multi-faceted gem, something touches on neo-soul, spoken word, and future-facing hip-hop while sounding completely individual.

Chance The Rapper makes a guest appearance, while the trippy visuals were crafted after reaching out to Chicago public school students.

Prosser Career Academy senior Ashley Huicochea worked alongside directors Vincent Martell and Sam Bailey on the shoot, and the results are pretty damn impressive.

Tune in now.

Catch Jamila Woods at London's Jazz Cafe on October 27th.